“The Land of More and More”: a brilliant story for children and adults alike that brings attention to the issue of world hunger, and shares the simple and achievable answer. “The Land of More and More” is the creation of published author, Michael Brubaker, devoted husband and member of the Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana where he works with the children’s ministry department.

Michael says that he feels he has found his true calling. He says, “It is so rewarding to see the look on the children’s faces while they present a skit, hopefully they remember the lesson. I thank God for the talent that He has given me, which allows me to be a part of a child’s steps to Christ.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Brubaker’s new book was inspired by the book and sermon series on The Hole in the Gospel, which brings attention to the world hunger issue. It is sad that even in a great nation as America, there are people going to bed hungry every day.

The story was written for young and old as a reminder of the biblical lessons of sharing God’s blessings. It takes place in a land of plenty, where surplus is king. When strangers in need appear, it is up to those with everything to decide their fate.

