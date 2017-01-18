G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for Finance Teams | 2017 to help small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

Billing, Accounting and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) are the software categories that are most important for small-business finance teams. Accounting and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) are the software categories that are most important for mid-market and enterprise finance teams.

FreshBooks, ZipBooks and Zoho Invoice topped the list in the small business segment. Intacct and FloQast topped the list in the mid-market segment. Intacct and Adaptive Suite topped the list in the enterprise segment.

In situations where products received the same score, more than one product has been featured to reflect all products with the highest calculated score.

“As a finance professional, your company relies on you to handle a range of tasks, from bookkeeping to tracking operational costs,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “It’s not simple to track profits and losses across an organization, assess liabilities and promote growth all at the same time. There are a few categories of software that are especially helpful to finance professionals who are looking to streamline and organize their companies’ finances.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for Finance Teams | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the Billing, Accounting and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) categories were eligible for inclusion in the small-business segment of this list. Only products in the Accounting and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) categories were eligible for inclusion in the mid-market and enterprise segments of this list.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.