Resound, a branding and experience design team based in Tempe, announced the launch of its online Brand Maturity Assessment tool.

Mike Jones, Managing Partner at Resound, says the free tool is designed to alleviate some of the guesswork in great branding – offering structure and direction to all types of companies (from startups to established brands).

According to Jones, “The rapidly-changing marketing landscape can be overwhelming. Brands get diluted when they chase the latest trends without a clear-cut strategy. It’s a tough spot to be in (especially if you’re the one responsible for getting a brand’s story out to the world). Our tool helps people take a step back from the noise. It’s a challenge: get back to the soul of your brand. That’s where the effective execution of any marketing strategy should start. We love to help brands develop their remarkable stories so they can build relationships with their customers in a meaningful and authentic way.”

The Brand Maturity Assessment is specifically designed to help CMOs, Marketing Directors, and other senior leaders evaluate their brands’ effectiveness across four main “pillars” of branding: Definition, Communication, Execution, and Position. Each category tackles a unique set of components within the brand; exploring building blocks like values, personality traits, visual and verbal guidelines, and website performance.

It might sound complicated, but the tool is actually quite intuitive. Users walk through each pillar with questions that prompt critical thinking about how their brands think, speak, feel, look, and position themselves in the marketplace.

The content for the assessment and the report is universal to all industries and types of businesses. Great brands aren’t exclusive to one industry, so the assessment isn’t either. Jones says the decision to keep the assessment general was, “...not all about generating leads for us. If it was, we would have tailored it to a very specific industry where we know we’re strong. Leads should be a side effect of doing business right, and we believe that people come before profit. Offering this assessment at no cost is a way for us to do that.”

The assessment takes about 15-20 minutes, and can be accessed at: rsnd.co/brand-tool.

Resound is a brand agency based in Tempe, Arizona. Since 2009, they’ve been serving clients in Arizona and across the country, building authentic brand experiences that resonate with real people (and keep them coming back for more).