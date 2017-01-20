CLICK Attends Recent January ECRM Trade Show

We have received a lot of outstanding feedback about CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix, and can’t wait to continue to spread the word coming out of the ECRM conference

CLICKco, LLC, a company known for its unique, highly refined, coffee house-caliber protein and espresso drink, announced it attended the January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix has made major waves in the nutritional beverage segment by targeting the coffee protein drink to health-conscious consumers. At the ECRM trade show, the company had a unique opportunity to reach out to more people in person and make some key connections with some of the major players in today’s nutritional products industry.

“We were very much looking forward to attending the Hilton Head ECRM trade show, and were certainly not disappointed with the results,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “We have a really unique product that has created a lot of excitement among consumers so we were confident there would be an excellent reception at the ECRM show, and we were right. It was also a great opportunity for us to see some of the biggest trends in our industry right now and learn a little bit ourselves.”

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix is the only pure espresso/protein drink on the market. With more than 16 grams of high-quality protein, gourmet espresso and essential vitamins, CLICK® makes for the perfect pick-me-up breakfast meal replacement or mid-day snack for active people striving to live a healthy lifestyle with little or no time to eat healthy.

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix was designed to provide consumers with the energy they crave along with the protein and nutrition they need without the high calories, sugar and fat! The drink uses real espresso, not coffee flavor or synthetic caffeine, which gives the drink the most natural caffeine and coffee bar-style latte, mocha, vanilla, and caramel flavors.

“We have received a lot of outstanding feedback about CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix, and can’t wait to continue to spread the word coming out of the ECRM conference,” said Smith. “What easier way for people to get the protein they need for weight loss or to support your active lifestyle then through a beverage you truly love - coffee!”

For more information about CLICK, visit drinkclick.com.