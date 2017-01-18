The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) Second Annual National Conference, “The Diversity Gap: From Obstacles to Opportunities” continues to elevate the national dialogue on the critical strategic, tactical and operational imperatives needed to attract and develop minority cybersecurity practitioners. With its recently released agenda promoting thought leadership, engagement and awareness, the National Conference is expected to attract more than 500 cybersecurity executives, professionals and students to Washington, D.C. from March 14-16.

Among the National Conference’s highlights will be a keynote address from Dr. Randal Pinkett. Dr. Pinkett has established himself as an entrepreneur, speaker, author and scholar, and as a leading voice for his generation in business and technology. He is the founder, chairman and CEO of BCT Partners, a multimillion-dollar management consulting, research and evaluation, information technology, and data analytics firm.

Breaking from the norm of day-long sessions of talking heads, interactive “decode sessions” at the National Conference will require attendees to help to devise innovative strategies for tackling cybersecurity’s diversity challenges. The result in actionable and measurable recommendations that increase the recruitment, retention, and development of minority cybersecurity professionals throughout government, commercial, academic and legislative components affecting the industry. Additional activities for attendees will include opportunities to:



Interact with key legislators championing cybersecurity workforce bills

Engage senior thought leaders from industry, government and academia

Network with security luminaries and peer practitioners from various industry verticals

Interact with cutting-edge security vendors

Attend professional development workshops

Explore career paths in cybersecurity

Learn about scholarships and internship opportunities

The National Conference will also launch the first-ever Cybersecurity Minority of the Year Awards in the following categories:

Minority-Owned Cybersecurity Company of the Year

Minority CISO of the Year

Minority Practitioner of the Year

Minority Educator of the Year

“ICMCP is the leading voice and destination for issues related to cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals,” says Aric K. Perminter, President at ICMCP. Whether you are pursuing a new career path, exploring professional development opportunities or searching to fill cybersecurity gaps within your company, the ICMCP National Conference is the place to make it happen!”

The ICMCP National Conference is extending Early Bird Rates to January 31, 2017! To view the full conference program, visit https://conference.icmcp.org/.

The ICMCP National Conference is sponsored by Lynx Technology Partners, Conventus Corporation, Rapid 7, Carnegie Mellon University, Earnst & Young, ISC 2, Symantec, Cybervista, IBM, CSA, Cybereason, HT, Prevalent and The Santa Fe Group.

###

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.