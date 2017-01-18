Calling all Columbus-area coffee-lovers! If upping your coffee game is among your 2017 resolutions, check out the educational coffee seminars offered by local roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. All classes take place at the state-of-the-art Crimson Cup Innovation Lab, 700 Alum Creek Drive in Columbus.

The series kicks off Tuesday, January 31, with “Coffee Brewing 701: Hand-Poured Brewing.” From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., attendees will explore the science behind hand-pour coffee via demonstrations of Chemex, Hario v60 and French Press brewing methods. Students will learn how to prepare a perfect hand-pour coffee – including proper brewing temperatures, coffee grind, coffee-to-water ratios and pouring techniques. Each student will leave with a 12-ounce bag of locally roasted craft coffee. Cost for the two-hour course is $50. Registration is limited to 8. Register online.

“Coffee education is a big part of our mission here at Crimson Cup,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. “We’re proud to offer local coffee aficionados the chance to learn in the same space we developed to train baristas and other coffee professionals from throughout the country.”

The course will be taught by Innovation Lab Ambassador Nate Bell. With six years of overall coffee industry experience, he spent two years as manager of the Crimson Cup Coffee House in Clintonville before moving to the Innovation Lab.

“I love hand-pour because it gives you optimum control over extraction to bring out the flavor of the beans,” Bell said. “Once you learn how to hand pour, it takes only a few extra minutes each day to enjoy a cup that’s exactly to your tastes.”

Crimson Cup is planning more educational courses for February and March, including the popular Roasting 701 course for home roasters and craft beverage enthusiasts.

