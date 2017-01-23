HotDocs Logo Our tools help law firms of all sizes gain competitive advantages by increasing quality and profits while reducing time and expenses associated with legal document creation.

HotDocs is exhibiting in booth 230 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where it will be demonstrating the latest versions of its award-winning document automation technology.

HotDocs is excited to showcase its most comprehensive document automation solutions yet to Legaltech attendees. Legal professionals attending the event will be given a chance to see HotDocs’ latest cloud and desktop technologies which are helping law firms worldwide save time, save money, and increase the quality of their legal documents.

In a recent 2017 Report on the State of the Legal Market, researchers from Georgetown Law’s Center for the Study of the Legal Profession and Thomson Reuters Legal Executive Institute found that today nearly 90% of law firm work is handled outside of the traditional billable hour model. This major transition away from the billable model has mostly occurred during the past decade. In facing these challenges, the report suggests that law firms “that are able to adjust to the new market realities… and redesign their approaches to client service, pricing, legal work processes, talent management, and overall structure will enjoy an enormous competitive advantage.”

Speaking of this report, Steve Spratt, COO at HotDocs, stated, “HotDocs software is specifically designed to help legal professionals prosper in this new legal environment. Our tools help law firms of all sizes gain competitive advantages by increasing quality and profits while reducing time and expenses associated with legal document creation.”

Legaltech attendees will see first-hand how HotDocs’ newest advances can help with document template management, user management, and simplified integrations with third-party applications like case management, document management, and e-signature technologies.

Attendees visiting the HotDocs booth will qualify for exclusive software license discounts and other Legaltech promotions.

About HotDocs

HotDocs is the market leading provider of document automation software, with customers in 60 countries and a user-base, globally, that exceeds one million. Document automation, or document assembly, enables a vast reduction in time spent in the production of high volume, repeat documentation such as contracts, agreements, and other legal paperwork. Widely used within the legal, banking, insurance, public, and corporate sectors, HotDocs software helps to increase accuracy, reduce cost, eliminate risk, and improve efficiency in the generation of complex, or simple, repeat documentation. The software is available on-premise, on desktop or via the cloud and can operate in a standalone capacity or as part of a wider business process management system, such as workflow, document management, or case management system.

For more information about HotDocs, visit http://www.hotdocs.com.