Don’t Miss Out on Lift Director Certification Training at CONEXPO 2017

Visit us at Booth G74207 Lift directors perform a critical role in overseeing, planning and executing load handling activities on the job site.

Furthering their commitment to provide safety awareness and training to the crane, rigging and lifting industry, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) will be holding NCCCO Lift Director preparatory training at ConExpo in Las Vegas on March 5-6, followed by the NCCCO Written Exams on March 7th.

This popular training/certification program will assure that the attendee has a thorough understanding of the technical aspects and personnel roles involved in all lifting operations. “Employers are understanding more clearly that a safe lift begins with proper planning by a qualified Lift Director.” Said Craig Epperson, CICB’s President and CEO. “If all the key components necessary for the safe execution of a lift are not in place at the outset, it may be too late to fix a potentially disastrous problem in the field.”

Epperson also stated, “Lift directors perform a critical role in overseeing, planning and executing load handling activities on the job site. It is important to understand the responsibilities of lift directors, why employers need to be sure their directors are qualified, and how CCO Lift Director certification can demonstrate the competence of lift directors.”

“The NCCCO Lift Director Certification is designed to be a powerful third-party assessment tool for an employer in determining that the person designated to direct lifting operations has been evaluated as to their knowledge and ability to perform the tasks competently,” said Joel Oliva, National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) Director of Operations and Program Development.

With onsite test scoring and instant results, attendees at ConExpo 2017 will be given the opportunity, if successful, to walk away NCCCO-certified as Lift Directors. In addition, the attendees will also receive a complimentary 5-day registration to expo (a $249 value).

About CICB:

Headquartered in Orlando, FL since 1969 with a second training facility in Houston, TX, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) provides customized training for every type of lifting equipment and inspection services worldwide. CICB’s professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB’s instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009.