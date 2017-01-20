"Self Employed Association is helping American micro-businesses by finding their most pressing needs, and becoming their voice in the capitol hill"

The Self-Employed Association (http://self-employed-association.org/personal-benefits/) is a non-partisan group of self-employed people banding together to get the buying power of a big business. With the promise of lower regulations on the horizon, self-employed businesses are showing a cautious optimism. Skyrocketing health insurance and health care costs are major concerns for many of the association's members, and many hope that the Trump presidency will address the issue quickly. Price transparency for different procedures, doctors, and hospitals is also on the wish list of the American small business. Some action to lower the rising cost of college education, and to improve low-cost on-line education systems will really help self-employed America.

"The Self Employed Association is helping American micro-businesses by finding their most pressing needs, and becoming their voice in the Capitol Hill," according to Chris Adams, co-founder of the association and US navy combat veteran.

About the Self Employed Association:

If you are self-employed or thinking about becoming self-employed, you are not alone. Membership to the Self-Employed Association is free, and the benefits (http://self-employed-association.org/business/) are priceless. Self-employed people like us encounter certain obstacles every day, and it can be hard to work through them by ourselves. This is a platform where you can discuss your challenges and learn from others. Big and medium size businesses enjoy lower cost because of their buying power. By banding together as individual members of a larger organization, we can get access to these deals. Join us and learn how you can get up to a 4% discount from Walmart, Macy’s, Dell, and more. Membership also offers services that can better your health, including 24/7 doctor access, annual comprehensive wellness testing, data-driven healing (http://www.teddycanheal.com), discounts on MRIs and X-rays, and over 500 options for lab tests. Last but not least, if your child is in need of math or science enrichment, we can connect you to top experts in those fields who would be happy to help.