ParkMyCloud Adds Auto-Scheduling for Microsoft Azure

ParkMyCloud, the leading enterprise app for optimizing and reducing cloud spend, today announced that it now supports auto-scheduling for Microsoft Azure in addition to Amazon Web Services (AWS). ParkMyCloud launched its “Nest for the cloud” platform in September 2015 to enable AWS customers to automatically turn off idle instances, saving 20-60% on their cloud bills every month. The company has seen rapid customer growth, and customers include companies such as McDonald's, Sage Software, Neustar, Avid, and Wolters Kluwer.

With Azure, ParkMyCloud significantly broadens its public cloud appeal. AWS has the largest Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market share at about 30%, while Azure comes in second at 11%. Adding the second-largest provider means that a greater share of public cloud users can now manage and optimize their resources and get savings on their cloud environments. Additionally, ParkMyCloud now supports not only customers who primarily use one provider or the other, but others who have a multi-cloud environment crossing both AWS and Azure.

451 Research Vice President William Fellows commented on the announcement, saying, “After ParkMyCloud’s work in 2016 deepening their functionality in AWS, supporting Azure helps them target this additional market. The single-purpose tool approach helps ParkMyCloud efficiently address the cloud cost control market and Azure customers should appreciate the new opportunity for simple savings.”

“During 2016, our customers saved over $1.6 million on their cloud bills using our innovative approach to cost savings,” said ParkMyCloud CEO Jay Chapel. “Support for Azure was the top requested feature, so today’s launch will help us drive even bigger growth during 2017 as we become a go-to resource for DevOps and IT users on all the major cloud service providers.”

ParkMyCloud plans to support Google Compute Engine early this year. Following this expansion, ParkMyCloud will broaden its cost-saving offerings to cover databases, storage, and rightsizing.

About ParkMyCloud

ParkMyCloud is a simple, single-purpose SaaS tool that enables users to automatically schedule on/off times for their idle cloud computing servers (also known as “parking”). Users save up to 60% on cloud server spend by paying only for the time they actually use to avoid wasted spending. Customers include McDonald's, Sage Software, Neustar, Avid, Wolters Kluwer and Tristar Medical Group. For more information, visit http://www.parkmycloud.com.