Atlanta law firm Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC has filed a class action lawsuit against Comerica Bank in Atlanta, Georgia. The suit alleges that the bank engages in improper practices in its assessment of transaction fees on child support recipients who receive their benefits via EPPICard debit cards. The suit claims that Comerica, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has engaged in these unfair practices in order to increase the fee revenue generated by a card holder’s use of the EPPICard for ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, or other transactions. The case, styled Griggs v. Comerica, Inc. and Comerica Bank, was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on January 12, 2017 and has been assigned Case Number 1:17-cv-00144-MHC.

Even though the case is filed in Georgia it proposes a class action on behalf of EPPICard account holders in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and several other states where Comerica administers the debit card program.

According to the suit, custodial parents who receive their child support payments from the non-custodial parent are issued MasterCard-branded debit cards – referred to as EPPICards – in order to access their child support funds. Comerica administers the EPPICard program for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and perhaps several other states. The lawsuit alleges that Comerica routinely assesses transaction fees that violate the express terms and conditions that govern use of these debit cards. For example, Comerica is alleged to have charged withdrawal fees of $1.75 when no fee was due under the terms.

Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC is a law firm that practices complex litigation with a focus on litigation arising from wrongful deprivations by corporate and government entities.