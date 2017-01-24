Ocean by H10 Hotel strengthens Marketing & E-Commerce teams

Sandra Diaz-Marta

Riviera Maya, January 18th, 2017-- With the continued growth of its All-Inclusive resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Cuba, Ocean by H10 Hotels has announced the integration of Sandra Diaz-Marta as Marketing Coordinator, reporting to Elia Cruz, the chain’s Marketing Manager.

Ms. Diaz-Marta will support the company’s marketing efforts as it expands its offerings in Riviera Maya, Mexico and Cuba. The company recently opened its newest all-inclusive resort, Ocean Riviera Paradise, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

With a strategic focus on growing sales to Cuba, the brand has also appointed Gonzalo Pallares as Ecommerce Manager. Pallares will focus on growing online sales to Ocean Varadero El Patriarca, Ocean Vista Azul in Varadero and Ocean Casa del Mar in Cayo Santa Maria.

“We're very happy to welcome Sandra to our company, and know she will make a strong contribution to our marketing efforts,” said Oscar Serrano, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We are also very excited that Gonzalo may now focus on growing our market share in this very important destination, Cuba.These appointments will fortify our marketing and sales team with competent and strong professionals,” Serrano said.

About Ocean by H10

Ocean by H10 Hotels was founded in 2007 as a joint venture between Spain-based H10 Hotels and Vacances Air Transat, a leading Canadian tour operator and charter carrier. The company currently operates resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

The brand’s All-Inclusive resorts include Ocean Coral & Turquesa, Ocean Maya Royale and Ocean Riviera Paradise in Cancun and Riviera Maya, Mexico; Ocean Blue & Sand in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Ocean Varadero El Patriarca and Ocean Vista Azul in Varadero; and Ocean Casa del Mar in Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba.

Privileged beachfront locations, close proximity to gateway airports, a la carte restaurants and a unique “All-Inclusive 24 hours” identity truly characterize the Ocean by H10 Hotels brand.

