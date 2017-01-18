Andrews Federal Fuels Service Members Spirits

Andrews Federal staff stops to take a quick photo with a service member on Joint Base Andrews after providing a free fill-up.

Throughout the holiday season, Andrews Federal Credit Union went about spreading good cheer in the communities it serves. Of the many random acts of kindness performed, the charity on display at Joint Base Andrews recently takes the cake.

Andrews Federal’s Chief Retail Officer, Oma George, along with all of the Credit Union’s DC, Maryland and Virginia branch managers, filled the gas tanks of randomly selected service members. The Credit Union filled up 70 cars, totaling more than $2,140.

“This was, by far, one of the best initiatives ever,” said George. “The genuine surprise and appreciation of our gesture will forever be etched in my memory. Our troops do more than many of us will ever know. It was an honor to give back in such a tangible way.”

