Roberts Elected Vice Chair of National Engineering Association

Gayle Roberts, P.E., President and CEO of Stanley Consultants, has been elected to a two-year term as Vice Chair of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). Stanley Consultants provides engineering, environmental, and construction services worldwide.

The ACEC is a large federation of 51 state and regional councils representing America's engineering industry. The organization is composed of more than 5,000 firms representing more than 500,000 employees throughout the country who are engaged in engineering.

Roberts has been an active member of the ACEC and its Iowa organization for many years. She is a graduate of ACEC’s Senior Executives Institute. She has been active on its Design Professionals Coalition and currently serves on its Executive Committee. She serves as National Director for ACEC/Iowa and has held numerous leadership positions in the state organization including president.

“We very much look forward to having Gayle Roberts serve on our Executive Committee,” said David A Raymond, President and CEO of ACEC. “Her leadership of Stanley Consultants and many other contributions to our industry over the years were recognized by the ACEC Board of Directors in elevating her to the Executive Committee position. She represents the highest level of professionalism, integrity and vision.”

With 35 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry, Roberts is well suited for the post. She joined Stanley Consultants in 1981 and held positions including Business Leader, Project Manager, Resident Engineer, Industrial Market Leader and Business Development Manager. In 2007, she was elected the fifth president in the company's history.

She is a licensed professional engineer, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University and a Master’s of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University.

