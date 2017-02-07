Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that over thirty customers have contracted for purchase of CareTend software for their businesses.

Since CareTend’s initial software release, the Microsoft based platform has gained momentum with powerful features and functionality that give today’s home care providers more time to serve patients without needing to constantly manage their technology. The scalable software suite targets the needs of today’s providers across multiple business lines including: HME and DME, home infusion, and specialty pharmacy. Currently, over thirty customers have agreed to license CareTend software, with over fifteen customers live today and over fifteen currently going through implementation with plans to go live in the next few months. Customers are choosing CareTend’s secure hosted deployment or the on-site delivery. Several installed customers are already using CareTend across multiple business lines as well.

“We are really excited to see the progress that CareTend has made over the past several months,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of the Home Care Solutions division of Mediware. “We will continue to invest heavily in research and development so that CareTend remains the most robust software suite available in the market today,” adds O’Toole.

About Mediware

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and address safety concerns, enabling healthcare organizations to improve care processes while decreasing costs. Core Mediware solutions include blood management technologies for hospitals and blood centers; cell therapy solutions for cord blood banks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities; medication management solutions for hospitals, behavioral health facilities, infusion and specialty pharmacy providers; business intelligence-based performance management solutions for clinical, regulatory and financial aspects of the broader healthcare market; and rehabilitation therapy and respiratory care solutions. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.