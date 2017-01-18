Zero Above announces top digital marketing trends for 2017

Simon Lewis, Head of Creative at Zero Above You’ll be penalised for mobile failings, the smart money will be on content driven campaigns and consumers will be more demanding around their online experience than ever before

We’re entering a year where, according to statistics from Google’s Brand Lab, 74% of all web traffic will be video based, consumers will fall further out of love with Twitter, and turn to SnapChat in their droves. You’ll be penalised for mobile failings, the smart money will be on content driven campaigns and consumers will be more demanding around their online experience than ever before. And that’s just a snapshot says Zero Above’s Simon Lewis.

“Technology and consumer expectation are moving so fast that even big brands are fighting to keep up,” explains Simon. “To gain competitive advantage, you need to look ahead and invest in the strategy and development to deliver.”

One such matter is mobile delivery. Online spending is on the rise, with early reports from retailers showing a 15% increase in online Christmas shopping in 2016 compared to the same period in 2015. In December alone, 54 per cent of transactions were made on smartphones – up 47 per cent on December 2015. Google is already responding, with its ‘mobile first’ indexing algorithm ranking sites based on their mobile accessibility and your performance will be critical to your organic search ranking.

“These are powerful statistics,” says Simon. “But it’s not just about having a mobile optimised website. The expectation for user experience is core. Micro interactions will be critical to UX in 2017; giving the user things like shadows and movement to enrich the experience and let them know everything is working in real-time with no compromise on speed. For today’s average consumer, waiting simply isn’t an option; there is a 69 percent average documented online shopping cart abandonment rate and that’s worth billions. It’s got to be on demand, simple to navigate and seamless to check out."

In the 2017 social media scene, Zero Above reports that there will be a move away from Twitter to more detailed platforms like Instagram and SnapChat.

“We call it ‘Twitter fatigue’, says Simon. "It worked in its time, but we’re seeing that users want something that works at a slower pace, with more detailed and engaging content, like Instagram. SnapChat will be also be huge in 2017 and is a perfect platform to live-feed that all-important video and geo-located content.”

“The good news is that it’s relatively easy for brands to move with these trends. A well-developed website can be upgraded to meet new demands and video content has never been easier to create. Work these trends in to your strategy for 2017 and you’ll be ahead of the game with a huge competitive advantage.”

