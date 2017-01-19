Belarus Now Offering 5-Day Visas to Travelers

This new visa program makes it easy for clients to visit Belarus and work with Specific-Group in person. Visiting our development centers in Minsk and Grodno allows clients to develop great relationships with their IT team

The nation of Belarus just announced a new free 5-day visa program for travelers who fly into Minsk National Airport (MSQ). For clients of Specific-Group – one of the world’s leading outsource software development and IT companies – it’s the perfect opportunity to spend a full business week collaborating with developers at our brand-new offices in Minsk, staffed with Europe’s best software and development talent.

As a global technology provider with worldwide offices, one of Specific-Group’s main challenges is connecting with clients one-on-one and giving them opportunities to interface with our talented teams of developers and executives.

“This new visa program makes it easy for clients to visit Belarus and work with Specific-Group in person,” said Specific-Group CEO Marco Stubits, speaking from the company’s U.S. & Latin American headquarters in Miami. “Visiting our development centers in Minsk and Grodno allows clients to develop great relationships with their IT team, which is invaluable. Video chat, email and phone calls are great, but nothing can replace the power of in-person collaboration.”

The visa program, which aims to increase business trips and tourism by people holding regular passports, is open to foreign citizens from 80 different nations – all of Europe/the EU, Brazil, Indonesia, the U.S., Japan and others – who wish to stay in Belarus for up to five days. Learn more about the program directly from the government of Belarus.

Among Specific-Group’s many services is TeamEngine – a headhunting and hosting model that guarantees smooth IT outsourcing. We recruit, hire and retain dedicated software development teams tailored to each client’s particular needs. We can even organize a hiring event and interview pre-selected candidates, so when clients land in Minsk, they head straight to our office to shake hands with the most qualified candidates.

With access to top tech talent, Specific-Group is the ideal partner for building a dedicated software development team in Eastern Europe with global expertise, strong work ethic and financial flexibility. We take responsibility for staff organization, administration and infrastructure, while clients take on project and team management, so they can retain full control over scheduling and product delivery. Each client’s dedicated IT development team is integrated into their corporate structure and works exclusively for their company. Our dedicated development centers give clients instant access to advanced IT infrastructure, optimized skillsets, and software technology that’s perpetually refined and updated.

Clients from major global industries such as banking, education, eCommerce, property management, manufacturing, and many others rely on Specific-Group for custom software and enterprise-level application development; IT infrastructure planning, build-out and maintenance; outsourced IT staffing and management and more.

More About Specific-Group

Specific-Group was founded in 1998 as a sole proprietorship in Vienna, Austria. Since then, we opened consulting offices in several countries, like the USA (Miami), Germany (Munich, Langenfeld) and Slovakia, with development centers in Belarus (Minsk/Grodno). Specific-Group currently employs more than 200 consultants, project managers, software developers, business analysts, testers and UI/UX designers at eight locations in five countries. Our principal areas of business are custom software development, strategic skills management, project work and the creation of digital products and services. Our long-term success is due in part to our proprietary methodology – the entire company delivers IT projects aligned with a tried-and-true procedural model that seamlessly and successfully takes projects from planning to launch.

For more information, contact Specific-Group via our website or by calling 786-916-2452