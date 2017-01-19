CANDL Team “We are excited to immerse ourselves in the Techstars program and continue to build out our hardware, software and services platform,” comments Jason Talley, CTO & Co-founder of CANDL.

CANDL, Inc. will represent the Atlanta startup community at Techstars Boulder beginning at the end of January. CANDL, founded in April 2016, makes getting online while traveling internationally simple, secure, and affordable. CANDL provides a portable, state-of-the-art SIM-less Global WIFI Hotspot that business travelers and digital nomads can use to stay connected at up to 4G/LTE speeds in more than 150+ countries.

“We chose CANDL because of its dynamic leadership team and their big vision for solving a large problem - the need to stay connected when traveling internationally,” shares Natty Zola, Managing Director for Techstars Boulder. “We were very impressed with their team, business model, and technology roadmap, and are excited to work with CANDL by bringing them into the Techstars ecosystem.”

Historically, Techstars companies go on to average more than $2M raised in outside capital after the program and more than 90% of the companies who have gone through a Techstars program are either still in business or acquired since the program began in 2006. CANDL is the first hardware-based startup from Atlanta to attend a Techstars program, and will be the second Atlanta-based company to join Techstars Boulder, sharing this accomplishment with SalesLoft, which attended this prestigious program in 2012.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of Techstars Boulder 2017,” shares CEO & Co-founder, Tom Cox. “The program will give us access to a huge community of mentors, strategic partners, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs around the world. Techstars will help us accelerate our growth and build a really great company.”

The Techstars Accelerator in Boulder has a history of producing some of the most exciting startups in the industry such as Digital Ocean, Sphero, SendGrid, and Revolar. Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in the heart of Boulder, the program started in 2007 and was the first Techstars accelerator program.

“We are excited to immerse ourselves in the Techstars program and continue to build out our hardware, software and services platform,” comments Jason Talley, CTO & Co-founder of CANDL. “Building a platform as complex as CANDL’s takes a breadth of knowledge and experience that can be difficult to come by for a startup and Techstars gives us immediate access to those resources.”

CANDL’s mission is to Connect Global Citizens. “We believe that connectivity is a fundamental human right and we’re finding ways to connect people when and where they need it most,” adds Tom Cox. “With the revenue we generate from our first product line, we can help refugees and disaster survivors around the world get connected as well."

After the completion of the Techstars program, CANDL will return to Atlanta in May and take up permanent residence at the ATDC accelerator located near Georgia Tech in Midtown.

About CANDL, Inc.

CANDL keeps international travelers connected simply, securely and affordably in 150+ countries. Our 4G/LTE Global WIFI Hotspot provides a high-speed connection to local cellular networks around the world at a fraction of the cost of roaming fees and without the hassle of dealing with SIM cards. Users can purchase a CANDL Go hotspot and pay only for the data they use, which can be used anywhere in our 150+ country footprint. No SIM cards, data limits, speed throttling, or confusing contracts. Our vision is to help connect global travelers as well as those in need. A portion of our revenue will go towards our goal of reconnecting one million displaced and disconnected refugees and disaster survivors around the world by 2021. We believe that connectivity is a fundamental human right, and being online should be available to everyone. For more information, visit http://candl.co.