IgniteNet Expands AP Offerings With New Gateway AC1200

Gateway AC1200, Wireless Access Point & Router The Gateway AC1200 is a great addition to our current enterprise wireless product line and will open new markets for service providers and integrators through our innovative application marketplace.

IgniteNet is pleased to announce the worldwide release of their Gateway AC1200 (http://www.ignitenet.com/products/gateway-ac1200), a cost-effective, cloud-managed 802.11ac wireless router gateway, featuring the latest in wireless technology allowing users to fully utilize available bandwidth. The Gateway AC1200 boasts cutting edge app integration when combined with the IgniteNet Cloud Controller, including audio streaming, bandwidth monitoring, business intelligence, content filtering, family-safe internet and more. These additional services, when offered to end-users, enable service providers to grow monthly recurring revenue and reduce customer churn. The Gateway AC1200 when coupled with the cloud controller also allows ISPs to provide an end-to-end managed internet experience which is critical in guaranteeing excellent performance.

IgniteNet’s Gateway AC1200 is a wireless gateway, combining the functions of a wireless access point and router, containing two independent, concurrently operating radios — one 802.11ac (5 GHz) radio and one 802.11n (2.4 GHz) radio — capable of delivering incredibly fast wireless speeds. Operating as either a stand-alone wireless gateway router or as a coordinated, cloud-managed gateway, the sleek design of the Gateway AC1200 allows it to be placed inconspicuously in both offices and homes, delivering high-speed wireless connections and convenient internet access.

“We are excited to add the Gateway AC1200 to our product portfolio,” said Chad Dewey, Vice President of Product Design at IgniteNet. “Our company has always strived to provide customers with the easiest and lowest cost wireless solutions on the market. The Gateway AC1200 is a great addition to our current enterprise wireless product line and will open new markets for service providers and integrators through our innovative application marketplace.”

The Gateway AC1200 is expected to be available February 2017 through authorized distributors and resellers. For a complete list of authorized partners around the globe, please visit http://www.ignitenet.com/how-to-buy.

IgniteNet has a proven track record of producing powerful, reliable, and easy to deploy innovative cloud-managed wireless solutions focused on enterprise and service provider customers. For more information, visit http://www.ignitenet.com.