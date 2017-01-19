50th Anniversary Custom Z alto saxophone “It is an exciting opportunity to be able to honor the innovative legacy Yamaha wind instruments with this special limited edition model,” said Brian Patterson, marketing manager, wind instruments, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha today unveiled the 50th anniversary Custom Z alto saxophone, an exquisite instrument commemorating half a century of Yamaha wind instrument production.

Featuring a special "vintage bronze" finish and intricate engraving on the neck, the new Custom Z sax will have a limited run of 50 units.

In 1966, Yamaha launched its first wind instrument, the YTR-1 trumpet; the first Yamaha saxophone debuted a year later. Since then, Yamaha has developed a wide range of brass and woodwind instruments, and the technology, craftsmanship and specifications required to create these magnificent instruments has continued to evolve.

The Custom Z, first introduced in 2003, is the culmination of these advances and offers outstanding features that continue the legacy of Yamaha quality and performance for the most demanding performers and collectors. The longevity and popularity of the Custom Z line are a tribute to its success and affirms the Yamaha vision of enriching people’s lives through music.

“The history of Yamaha saxophone development, and more broadly, Yamaha wind instrument production, is a history of innovative leaps forward in instrument design and development,” said Brian Petterson, marketing manager, wind instruments, Yamaha Corporation of America. “It is an exciting opportunity to be able to honor the innovative legacy Yamaha wind instruments with this special limited edition model.”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha YAS-82ZIIVB50TH (MSRP: $6,208) will be available January 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/CUSTOMZFAMILY

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market.

