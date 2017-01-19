ASQ Names 18 Fellows for Contributions and Achievements to Quality

ASQ recently named 18 new Fellows for their contributions and achievements to quality. ASQ Fellows are leaders in the quality community, working to improve their organizations and the communities in which they live.

ASQ recently has named 18 members as Fellows for their achievements and contributions to the advancement of quality. The new Fellows will be recognized at ASQ’s World Conference on Quality and Improvement in May.

ASQ Fellows represent diverse industries on a global scale. The 2017 Fellows come from companies and organizations such as Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline and Xerox. ASQ currently has nearly 650 active Fellows.

Fellow membership status is awarded to individuals are ASQ members in good standing and meet the following criteria:



Have at least 15 years of quality-related experience.

Achieve requirements across six professional categories.

Are sponsored by peers and endorsed by their ASQ section or division.

Have been a senior member for five years or longer.

“ASQ Fellows are leaders in the quality community, working to improve their organizations and the communities in which they live,” said ASQ Chair Eric Hayler. “These are individuals who dedicate their time and expertise to make the world a better place.”

The new Fellows will be honored at a ceremony at ASQ’s World Conference on Quality and Improvement held May 1 - 3 in Charlotte, N.C., USA.

The 2017 ASQ new Fellows, in alphabetical order, are:



Eric Alden, Xerox Corp., Canandaigua, N.Y.

David Dewayne Butler, TI Automotive, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Rajeev Chadha, National Research Council of Canada, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Julie Furst-Bowe, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wis.

Vinay Goyal, Abbott Laboratories, Fullerton, Calif.

Michael Hamada, Los Alamos National Lab, Los Alamos, N.M.

Bart Hamilton, Consultant, Akron, Ohio

Michael Kent Hart, Consultant, Kanata, Ontario, Canada

James Miller, Roche, Muncie, Ind.

Mark Neal, Global Quality Systems, Prosper, Texas

Owen Ramsay, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance, Laurelton, N.Y.

Abbas Saghaei, Azad University, Tehran, Iran

Donald Singer, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Phoenixville, Pa.

Nicholas Skovran, Quality Horizons LLC, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Jennifer Joy Stepniowski, Pro QC International, Tampa, Fla.

Sandra Storli, Zimmer Biomet, Gurnee, Ill.

William Taraszewski, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Decatur, Ill.

Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa, Kirkland, Quebec, Canada

For more information about the 2017 Fellows, visit asq.org.

About ASQ

ASQ is a global community of people dedicated to quality who share the ideas and tools that make our world work better. With millions of individual and organizational members of the community in 150 countries, ASQ has the reputation and reach to bring together the diverse quality champions who are transforming the world’s corporations, organizations and communities to meet tomorrow’s critical challenges. ASQ, with its world headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., USA, operates regional centers in the U.S. and Canada, North Asia, South Asia, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Learn more about ASQ’s members, mission, technologies and training at asq.org.