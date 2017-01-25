The Last Good Country: Walloon Lake, is Hotel Walloon's second annual event celebrating Ernest Hemingway's connection to the northern Michigan area

Hotel Walloon is pleased to present The Last Good Country: Walloon Lake, the second annual event celebrating Ernest Hemingway's connection to the northern Michigan area. The event will take place Friday, April 28th, 2017 through Sunday, April 30th, 2017. The three-day event package includes two nights' accommodation at the 32-room boutique hotel.

On Friday, April 28th, 2017, the event begins with a meet-n-greet with Valerie Hemingway, who was both a personal assistant and daughter-in-law to the late author. Ms. Hemingway is author of "Running with Bulls," a memoir of her years working with her father-in-law. The meet-in-greet will be accompanied by Ernest Hemingway inspired drinks and hors d'oeuvres, compliments of the Walloon Lake Inn.

On Saturday, April 29th, 2017, guests will have the opportunity to take two guided tours highlighting many of the local areas featured in "The Nick Adams Stories." The first will be a guided shuttle tour of Horton Bay with Chris Struble, a local historian and President of the Michigan Hemingway Society. The second tour will consist of a guided boat tour around Walloon Lake passing by some of Hemingway's favorite haunts including "Windemere," the Hemingway family cottage where the famous author spent summers during his formative years. In the evening guests will enjoy a "Nick Adam's" Feast at the historic Walloon Lake Inn accompanied by tales of Ernest Hemingway as seen through the eyes of his personal assistant, Valerie Hemingway.

The weekend long Hemingway celebration commences on Sunday, April 30th, 2016 following the "Sun Also Rises" breakfast at Barrel Back Restaurant and a fly fishing demonstration by Brian Kozmiski to honor the opening of trout season in northern Michigan, a favorite past time of Ernest Hemingway.

Centrally located between Petoskey, Boyne City, Harbor Springs, and Charlevoix on Walloon Lake, Hotel Walloon is the perfect "home away from home" to enjoy all the adventure northern Michigan has to offer. Come experience the area that Hemingway enjoyed as a young man and fondly referred to as “The Last Good Country” in his writing.

For more information and to book your reservation, please call (231) 535-5000 or visit http://www.HotelWalloon.com.