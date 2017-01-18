STX Announces 2016 Athlete and Team of the Year Awards

...our entire company is enormously proud of Shona and her dedication to her team, the sport and our brand. She will forever represent a very special benchmark in STX history, as our very first gold medalist.

Global sporting goods leader STX, LLC, today announced its inaugural Athlete and Team of the Year Awards, celebrating the athletic success of some of the very best athletes in their respective sports, at the very highest levels.

Shona McCallin received 2016 STX Athlete of the Year recognition for her performance at the Olympic Games in Rio, playing a key role in bringing home a widely celebrated gold medal for Team Great Britain. “The sacrifice and commitment that Shona demonstrated in the lead up to the games was bested only by her on field performance in Rio,” said STX Director of Marketing, Ed Saunders. “To a person, our entire company is enormously proud of Shona and her dedication to her team, the sport and our brand. She will forever represent a very special benchmark in STX history, as our very first gold medalist.”

2016 STX Team of the Year honors were bestowed upon the University of North Carolina Lacrosse Program, encompassing both the men’s and women’s teams, for achieving National Champion status for both squads. No school has recorded National Championships in both Men’s in Women’s Division I NCAA lacrosse since 1994.

“Achieving one National Championship is no small feat, let alone two,” said Saunders. “The UNC performance on Memorial Day Weekend is one that is sure to be remembered and revered for some time. STX is thrilled to have played a part in such a magical moment.”