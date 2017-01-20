Discovery Square creates an opportunity where luxury, urban designs and connection meet in one neighborhood

Lennar broke ground this week on its latest townhome community located in a well-connected Herndon neighborhood. Discovery Square is bringing new urban-designed townhomes complete with three or four-levels and rooftop terrace outdoor living spaces.

With a prime Fairfax County location, Discovery Square is in close proximity to all of the area’s most sought after conveniences. Located directly off of Route 28 and close to nearby Route 50 and Dulles Airport, the community makes it convenient for commuters. Reston Town Center is five miles away, which puts all the best shopping, dining and entertainment within easy reach.

Front and rear-load townhomes are designed with open floorplans and great outdoor living spaces. With Lennar’s Everything’s Included program, luxury comes standard. By automatically incorporating upgraded features, homebuyers can move right into luxury living. Finished recreation rooms, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and GE kitchen appliances are considered standard here.

“Discovery Square creates an opportunity where luxury, urban designs and connection meet in one neighborhood,” said Emilio Martinez, Virginia Director of Sales and Marketing at Lennar. “And with our Everything’s Included program, Lennar has raised the standard by offering luxury features that are just part of the total package.”

