Educated patients are best prepared to make the decision about undergoing a hair transplant." - Parsa Mohebi, MD

The process of undergoing a hair transplant can be confusing to those looking for more information. While the differences between follicular unit transplant(FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE) can be found in multiple places online, the steps involved in preparing for the surgery, as well as a post-op timeline, is often hard for the general public to find.

In order to better educate the public about what to expect before and after a hair transplant,

Dr. Parsa Mohebi has created a series of articles designed to give patients the information they need to make an informed decision before having a hair transplant. Dr. Mohebi, founder of Parsa Mohebi Hair restoration, says “Once a patient has been deemed physically fit to undergo a transplant, the preparation steps for the surgery begin. Almost every patient asks what he or she needs to know before the hair transplant surgery. We’ve created a hair transplant timeline article that starts 10 days before the surgery. The article provides step by step instructions on the proper pre-op steps to dress properly for the surgery as well as any medications they should stop taking before undergoing the transplant.”

Once the transplant is performed, the recovery process begins immediately. Dr. Mohebi stated “The steps to a successful recovery begin the moment I place the final graft. Making sure a proper recovery occurs begins the day of the procedure and continues until months after the surgery. Our article series covers vital patient information after a hair transplant. Anyone interested in having hair restoration is advised to read this article so he or she can get a better idea of what is involved in the recovery process. Having the recovery steps in front of them could be just the thing to convince a patient to make the final decision to have the surgery.”

In addition to pre and post-op instructions, Dr. Mohebi’s website has articles pertaining to how to find the best hair transplant surgeon. “The need to better inform the public is always in my mind,” says Dr. Mohebi. “Educated patients are best prepared to make the decision about undergoing a hair transplant. They are able to have an informed discussion with their surgeon about choosing which type of hair transplant will give them the desired final results.”

About Dr. Parsa Mohebi:

As the first chairman of the FUE Research Committee of the International Society of Hair Restoration and creator of several methods and techniques in modern hair restoration, Dr. Mohebi, along with his staff, provides his patients with the most advanced hair restoration techniques currently available. Dr. Mohebi has been in the forefront of new research and developing the latest technology to advance the field of hair restoration. Dr. Mohebi is a Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration and a fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration.