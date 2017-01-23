WebWatcher Launches Android App

WebWatcher today announced the launch of their Android app to help parents easily monitor their children’s online activities. WebWatcher recently introduced their mobile friendly User Interface which gives parents the ability to monitor their kids online activities from any device, including their mobile phone, tablet or PC, using a web browser. This newly launched app now gives parents who are Android users an additional way to access their WebWatcher account.

“We hear from parents all the time saying they should have been paying more attention before the trouble started. Our app gives parents another option to easily access their WebWatcher account,” said Brad Miller, CEO of WebWatcher. “Like their kids, more parents are using apps on their phones. We want to help parents ensure their kids’ online safety by making their WebWatcher account accessible from anywhere and no matter what device they are using. An iOS app is expected in the very near future.”

WebWatcher is compatible with and can record all key operating systems including iOS, Android, PC and Mac. Through this WebWatcher app, parents can now easily monitor all kids’ online activity from one unified interface, no matter what device they are using.

About WebWatcher

WebWatcher, the #1 rated Parental Monitoring Software by PC Magazine, offers a full family of computer and mobile monitoring software compatible with PC, Mac, iPhone/iPad, Android & BlackBerry All WebWatcher products install easily in 5 minutes or less and are 100% tamper proof. All recorded data is sent to a secure web-based interface which allows parents to monitor kids at their convenience from any Internet connected computer. WebWatcher also allows parents to monitor multiple devices (such as a PC and an iPhone) from the same user interface in order to get one unified view.