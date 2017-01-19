Critically acclaimed independent game developer Shiro Games announced today the upcoming steam early access release of their new project Northgard. In Northgard, the player takes control of a Viking clan who arrive on unknown and unforgiving shores, where they have to establish their village, gather resources, grow their society and defeat their opponents. In their quest to conquer a new and mysterious world, clans will face off against undead warriors, giants, dragons and other foes while surviving the harshest environments.

The Early Access version of Northgard allows players to:



Build settlements on the newly discovered hostile continent of Northgard while assigning and commanding vikings to various jobs (Merchant, Farmer, Warrior, Sailor, Loremaster...)

Manage resources carefully to survive the harsh winters and vicious enemies

Expand and discover new territory giving unique strategic opportunities

Achieve different victory conditions such as Conquest, Fame, Lore, Trading

Early Access is just the start for Northgard with Shiro Games continuing to add new content to the game during development. Extra features planned include a full dedicated multiplayer mode, a campaign mode, two more playable clans and a host of new features such as a diplomacy system and more victory conditions.

New screenshots can be found here. A gameplay video can be found here as well as the original reveal trailer here.

Northgard is currently in development for PC, more details can be found on the official web site, via Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Shiro Games

Shiro Games is an independent studio created by video games veterans Sebastien Vidal and Nicolas Cannasse in order to bring new innovative games to life. Based in Bordeaux, France the small studio released their title Evoland in 2013 for PC, Mac, and later iOS/Android. The sequel,Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder , launched on August 25 for PC, with the Mac version launching December 17. Shiro Games upcoming project Northgard,a strategy game based on Norse mythology in which players control a clan of Vikings vying for the control of a mysterious newfound continent, is slated for steam early access in February 2017.