FireflySci Increases Cuvette Distributor Network by 50%

The more we help our distributors, the more they help us"

FireflySci Inc. is a go-getter type of company that continues to grow and expand at an exponential rate. The tremendous growth is accounted to two main factors. The first is the amazing customer service that the FireflySci staff brings to the table and the expanding network of vendors supplying FireflySci products all around the world.

2016 was a tremendous sales year for FFS and much of the massive revenue came from FFS’ new global distributors. In one short year, FFS has established new distributors in world leading countries such as Israel, Germany, Korea, India, the Netherlands, Africa and Brazil. The reason FFS has focused so much on targeting the global cuvette market is because there is a lack of good quality cuvette products available leaving many labs around the globe helpless without proper spectroscopy equipment.

FFS realizes that there is no substitute for local intelligence when dealing with foreign countries. There is no better way to understand what a country needs then to have a scout on the ground sending the information back to home base. In addition, international distributors buy cuvettes in large quantities which saves an amazing amount of money on importation fees and this gives them the ability to offer FFS cuvettes at great prices.

Another reason why FFS is growing so fast in the global cuvette market is because of their fast and affordable shipping. FFS can get a package from NY to any country in less than 5 business days. From gaining experience at logistic companies, FFS knows the best tariff codes and language to get a package sent lighting fast without having to pay massive freight and duty fees.

The FireflySci team goes way out of their way to help their distributors get business and make some serious cash. When a lead comes in from a foreign country, FFS sends the lead directly to the distributor for that area and lets them handle the sale. FFS has also printed catalogs, custom labeled, given technical support and expertise to help their distributors become well-established experts in the cuvette field.

“It’s win-win,” states Simcha Woitovich manager of FFS. “The more we help our distributors, the more they help us by bringing in new sales.” One of FFS’ mantras is that you never lose by giving and helping others. It is extremely rare to find a company with such an outlook in this day and age.

For companies looking to distribute FireflySci’s products, they can easily fill out a form on the FFS website. In a matter of a few days they can be up and running knowing that they have the backing of a major player in the cuvette field.

For more information please visit http://www.fireflysci.com.