1798 8 Over 7 $10 Capped Bust Gold Coin, Estimated at $40,000-80,000. "The 1798 $10 capped bust gold coin is truly in a class by itself. What numismatist or coin collector wouldn’t love to add this crown jewel to their collection?" - Dan Morphy, President, Morphy Auctions

Morphy Auctions, the finest auction destination for fresh to the market collections, is pleased to announce this can’t miss sale to be held on Thursday, February 23rd, starting at 9:00am. All lots from this sale are on display in Morphy's auction gallery and available for preview now.

This sale offers collectors a golden opportunity to own some of the rarest and most desirable early precious metal coins. Lot #88, a 1798 8 over 7 $10 capped bust gold coin, estimated at $40,000-80,000, is a head-turner indeed. This breathtaking example features a profile of Lady Liberty, nine stars to her left, four stars to her right, and a Heraldic eagle on the reverse. Only 900 of these coins were minted, making them extraordinarily hard to find. And lot #92, a 1909 $10 gold coin featuring the bust of a proud Indian, also rises head and shoulders in this category with its $700-800 estimate. It is graded MS 60+, has nice a luster, and a standing eagle on the reverse.

It makes perfect cents that this auction will also tempt enthusiasts with its selections of early and mid-twentieth century United States coins. Two selections from this group deserve a high five. The first, lot #11, is a 1936-D 3-1/2 legged buffalo nickel. This fine and seldom seen example is PCGS graded VF20 and is estimated at $1,100-1,400. The second, lot #12, is a 1937-D three legged buffalo nickel. This collectible coin is PCGS graded VF35 and is estimated at $400-500. And it’s easy to take a shine to lot #43, a 1903-O Morgan silver dollar. It is PCGS graded MS 65 and estimated at $600-700.

Modern coin sets are another key category in this sale, with several world-class examples on offer. Lot #144, a 2000 Sydney, Australia Olympic gold proof set, is a first prize contender and is estimated at $4,000-5,000. It includes seven total, 1/3 oz coins in their original wooden case. The eagle soars with lot #155, a 1998 American platinum eagle set in its original box, estimated at $2,000-2,500. This four-piece collection features the Statue of Liberty and includes 1, ½, ¼, and 1/10 oz. coins. And bird’s the word with lot #107, a gold proof issue flamingo Bahamas coin set, estimated at $600-1,000. This boxed trio, dated 1992, includes $25, $10, and $5 coins and is 1 of 750 sets produced.

There’s also plenty of money on the line with this auction’s selections of paper currencies. Lot #186, a pair of 1917 Jefferson $2 notes, is estimated at $200-300. These F and F+ red sealed bills include the signatures of Speelman and White. And lot #183, an Indian $5 silver certificate, is estimated at $1,500-2,500. This XF/AU blue sealed example features the signatures of Elliot and White.

This currency sale rounds out with a selection of other outstanding coins, including antiquities and US silver dollars. Lot #161, a Macedonian Kingdom Alexander III AU Stater posthumously issued coin from c. 325-315 BC is estimated at $2,500-3,500. Fit for royalty, this XF/AU coin features great detailing for an example of its era. And lot #150, a roll of 20 American silver dollar eagles is estimated at $350-450. This sterling selection includes 17 2003 coins, a 2004 coin, a 2006 coin, and a 2013, all graded BU.

According to Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions, "The range of coins and currencies available through this auction is truly outstanding, and offers something for collectors at every level. Many of the modern boxed sets are really eye-catching and perfectly capture an important moment in time, like the 2000 Sydney Olympics. However, the 1798 $10 capped bust gold coin is truly in a class by itself. What numismatist or coin collector wouldn't love to add this crown jewel to their collection? We welcome you to visit our gallery in Denver, PA to view these outstanding items firsthand, or of course check them out online anytime at http://www.morphyauctions.com."

