Oakton® EcoTestr™ pH2+ and CTS pocket meters from Cole-Parmer make water analysis easier.

Measuring water quality just became quicker and easier. The new and improved Oakton® EcoTestr™ pH2+ and CTS pocket meters offered by Cole-Parmer provide more user-friendly options for better results.

The Oakton EcoTestr pH2+ pocket meter has an expanded 4-digit dual-line display shows pH and temperature simultaneously. The meter also has up to three-point calibration. It is ideal for pools & spas, education, aquariums, and anywhere else pH is measured.

The Oakton EcoTestr CTS pocket meter is now a 3-in-1 tool that can measure conductivity, total dissolved solids and salinity. The expanded 4-digit dual-line display shows the parameter and temperature simultaneously. The meter also has single-point calibration. This meter is suited for water treatment, environmental monitoring, and anywhere conductivity, TDS and salinity are monitored.

Both the pH2+ and the CTS pocket testers have a larger display with a better viewing angle and a more intuitive interface. To enhance field use, the improved cap is now leakproof and functions as a sample cup and as a stabilizing base to stand the meter upright. With an IP67-rated housing, the meters are dustproof and waterproof—and they float. A lanyard attachment makes field measurements more convenient.

For more information on the Oakton product line offered by Cole-Parmer, go to http://www.coleparmer.com\oakton or call 800-323-4340.

