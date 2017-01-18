Keith Linhart Joins CrossCountry Consulting To Lead New Boston Office

CrossCountry Consulting LLC (CrossCountry), a business advisory firm headquartered in McLean, VA, announced today that Keith Linhart has joined the company to lead its new office location in Boston. Given the continuous accounting and regulatory changes in today’s market combined with the cost-sensitive environment facing the C-suite, CrossCountry believes this is a timely expansion to the Boston market.

Keith has over 20 years of experience managing finance and accounting departments and driving complex processes and strategic Finance Transformation initiatives at industry-leading organizations.

“We are thrilled to have Keith join our team,” said CrossCountry Co-Founder, Dave Kay. “As a former finance and accounting executive, he is uniquely qualified to lead the Boston office. Keith has the right combination of local experience, breadth of expertise and passion for our company’s culture and values.”

“I am extremely honored to join CrossCountry and look forward to working with an amazing team, “said Keith Linhart. “Having walked in our clients’ shoes, I have an understanding of what effective, efficient and well-controlled finance and accounting organizations should look like and how consulting organizations can partner with clients to achieve their goals.”

In addition to its offices in Washington, D.C., New York and San Francisco, expanding its business to Boston will enable CrossCountry to further increase its business capabilities, better support its existing local clients as well as better serve future clients in the area.

**

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.