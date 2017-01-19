New Chief Financial Officer Brings Diverse Background to Envysion

Intelligent Video “I couldn’t be more confident in welcoming Kevin to Envysion where he will undeniably make an immediate impact as we rapidly expand our client portfolio among leading restaurant and retail brands,” said Calvin Quan, President

Envysion, Inc. today announced Kevin Walmsley is joining the video-based business intelligence leader as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2017. Walmsley joins Envysion from the Miller Heiman Group™ where he was CFO. He brings with him an extensive background in finance including financial planning and forecasting, capital budgeting, M&A, and capital structure optimization, along with a deep appreciation for Envysion and its unique position driving the transformation of video surveillance and business intelligence for restaurants and retailers.

“I couldn’t be more confident in welcoming Kevin to Envysion where he will undeniably make an immediate impact as we continue to grow rapidly and expand our client portfolio among leading restaurant and retail brands,” said Calvin Quan, President of Envysion. “I am particularly impressed with Kevin’s ability to lead a financial function in a complex, industry-leading business, while maintaining a persistent focus on serving his company’s customers.”

"I can’t imagine a better time to join Envysion,” Walmsley said. “Envysion is leading the transformation of video and business intelligence tools. Calvin and his leadership team recognize and appreciate that they’re making an impact, and I’m honored to be a part of it.” Walmsley will lead Envysion’s financial operations and accounting teams and investor relations.

Kevin has more than 20 years of financial management experience. Most recently, as CFO at the Miller Heiman Group™, Kevin executed on a plan driving year over year growth in economic profit (EVA) and led the valuation, due diligence, and integration for an acquisition of a sales research firm for the firm’s initial foray into an annual subscription revenue stream. Prior to Miller Heiman Group™, Kevin was with FirstSource, a business solutions provider, headquartered in Mumbai, India. As an advisor, Kevin launched reengineered processes including, a global standardized pricing model and strategy to facilitate growth objectives. Kevin has a B.S. from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a M.S. from the University of Colorado, Denver.

About Envysion

Envysion is a leading intelligent video provider that provides restaurant and retail operators with instant and actionable insight and enabling them to increase profitability 10-15% through broad utilization of powerful video-driven business intelligence. Envysion has transformed video surveillance into a strategic management tool that provides instant and unfiltered business insights to users across management, loss prevention and operations.