CIVIC Augments Its Technological Edge with Acquisition of Beehive

CIVIC Financial Services announces its acquisition of Beehive, a social media data mining company. CIVIC, a division of Wedgewood and a private money lender for non-owner occupied investment properties, has always been a data-driven company. With the acquisition of Beehive, CIVIC builds a new level of efficiency into its business processes. Beehive delivers key insights from social media data. For CIVIC, this technology will collect useful insights and identify key trends in real estate and lending, helping CIVIC identify its most influential customers and improving the effectiveness of its online advertising.

“We are confident that Beehive has found a good home in CIVIC, and that Beehive’s core technology will help CIVIC take advantage of the latest advancements in big-data technology,” said Cameron McLain, Founder & CEO of Beehive.

Jim Helfrich, Co-Founder of CIVIC Financial Services added, “We are delighted to have acquired Beehive and look forward to utilizing its cutting edge technology to help serve our clients and continue to grow our business.”

About CIVIC Financial Services

CIVIC Financial Services is a private money lender, specializing in the financing of non-owner occupied investment properties. CIVIC provides Mortgage Brokers, Borrowers, Investors and Real Estate Agents with funding, using its own institutional capital, for investment property acquisition and refinancing. With a specialized set of market competitive products, CIVIC makes possible the ability to acquire multiple properties and gives investors leverage over their cash position. The company has 65 employees and is headquartered in Redondo Beach, CA.

About Beehive

Beehive is a social data mining company. By synthesizing and analyzing large amounts of social data, Beehive facilitates the real-time discovery of influencers, trends, and key customer insights.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Leslie Moody at 310-504-3618 or email at info(at)civicfs(dot)com.