Little Rock's historic Dreamland Ballroom will be hosting a CD release party for the Wildflower Revue this Saturday. The Wildflower Revue is a southern girl-group “overflowing with mountain melodies, hillbilly harmonies and epic tales of sin-soaked outlaw heroines.” The group echoes Patsy Cline, Emmy Lou Harris, Lucinda Williams and The Dixie Chicks. The debut CD is a premiere of ten original songs, and three covers and is described as "an homage to traditional country/folk/ Americana, with a unique and current texture all its own."

The Wildflower Revue formed in 2015 by Arkansas musical artists Amy Garland Angel, Bonnie Montgomery and Mandy McBryde (along with Nick Devlin, Bart Angel, Brent LaBeau, Geoff Robson and Jeff Coleman, Matt Stone, Steve Brauer and Richard Reynolds).

Machine Inc. is presenting this night of music and celebration with The Wildflower Revue to benefit Friends of Dreamland at the Dreamland Ballroom on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm CST. The event will be held on the third floor of the Arkansas’ FlagandBanner.com building known as Dreamland Ballroom.

Tickets are available online at Event Brite.