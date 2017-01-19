Historic Dreamland Ballroom to host Debut CD Release Party for The Wildflower Revue

Share Article

The Wildflower Revue, female southern music group to debut their new CD at the historic Dreamland Ballroom on Saturday.

Little Rock, Arkansas (PRWEB)

Little Rock's historic Dreamland Ballroom will be hosting a CD release party for the Wildflower Revue this Saturday. The Wildflower Revue is a southern girl-group “overflowing with mountain melodies, hillbilly harmonies and epic tales of sin-soaked outlaw heroines.” The group echoes Patsy Cline, Emmy Lou Harris, Lucinda Williams and The Dixie Chicks. The debut CD is a premiere of ten original songs, and three covers and is described as "an homage to traditional country/folk/ Americana, with a unique and current texture all its own."

The Wildflower Revue formed in 2015 by Arkansas musical artists Amy Garland Angel, Bonnie Montgomery and Mandy McBryde (along with Nick Devlin, Bart Angel, Brent LaBeau, Geoff Robson and Jeff Coleman, Matt Stone, Steve Brauer and Richard Reynolds).

Machine Inc. is presenting this night of music and celebration with The Wildflower Revue to benefit Friends of Dreamland at the Dreamland Ballroom on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm CST. The event will be held on the third floor of the Arkansas’ FlagandBanner.com building known as Dreamland Ballroom.

Tickets are available online at Event Brite.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Tammie McClure
FlagandBanner.com
+1 501 375-7633 Ext: 117
Email >

Tammie
FlagandBanner.com
501-289-0879
Email >
FlagandBanner.com
since: 01/1975
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website