Dermatology Associates is pleased to announce its partnership with the Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Surgery(“CD&CLS” or the “Center”) in Plano, Texas, with additional locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex including McKinney, Flower Mound, and Grapevine. The well-respected group of specialists includes four board-certified physicians, five certified physician assistants, two light nurses, and one cosmetic laser specialist.

CD&CLS has won numerous awards and accolades from patients and physicians alike, including the prestigious D Magazine “Best Doctors Award” for 6 years in a row, Living Magazine “Best Dermatology Practice”, “Best Place for Botox”, and “Most Compassionate Doctor”. Comprehensive care is offered for patients of all ages, and preventative dermatology is an important foundation of care.

The collaboration between Dermatology Associates and CD&CLS will allow the highly-specialized and skilled providers to operate autonomously and make all clinical decisions, with the additional support of: management, human resources, physician recruiting, compliance, information technology, payor relations, and financial support provided by Dermatology Associates. This will allow the newest and latest findings, technologies and innovations in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology to be available to all current and prospective patients of the practice.

Bryan Selkin, MD, Chief Medical Director of the Center, states, “By partnering with Dermatology Associates, I can now spend even more time on direct patient care and clinical activities, as they assist with the administrative and managerial aspects of operating a large practice. It’s a partnership that will allow me to provide care in ways that wouldn’t have been possible alone, allowing many cutting edge developments in our field to be an easier reality for our patients.”

“We are excited to partner with the outstanding team at the Center for Dermatology,” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of Dermatology Associates. “Their great reputation continues to build our market-leading presence while enhancing convenience and care for the patients of North Texas. As the preeminent Texas-based dermatology practice support organization, we are uniquely positioned to offer the best experience for physicians and patients.”

Ancillary services such as surgical (Moh’s), phototherapy, and cosmetics will all expand as the physicians make decisions and recommendations based on clinical data and new developments in the field. Dermatology Associates will provide the infrastructure and IT support to further upgrade electronic systems to make all aspects of patient flow and care as efficient as possible.

The providers at CD&CLS have many areas of expertise and keep up to date with the newest procedures and developments in their field. Dr. Bryan Selkin graduated from the renowned Harvard University Dermatology Program as chief educational resident and won the “outstanding teacher of the year” award. Dr. Gilbert Selkin has extensive training in maxillofacial surgery, facial reconstruction, and the oral cavity, and offers a wide range of surgical and cosmetic procedures. Dr. Mara Dacso is one of the few dermatologists in the area who is board-certified in both dermatology and dermatopathology, giving her profound insight into various presentations of skin disease. Dr. Angel Puryear specializes in all aspects of dermatology including medical, surgical, and cosmetic procedures. Together, the interests, experience, backgrounds, and certifications of CD&CLS’ providers allow for outstanding collaboration and care for patients.

This partnership continues Dermatology Associates’ momentum of successfully aligning with high-quality, board-certified dermatologists, and further strengthens its leadership position in Texas.

If you would like more information about Dermatology Associates, or if you have any questions regarding the partnership with CD&CLS, please contact one of the team members listed below:

Dermatology Associates

Geoff Wayne

Chief Executive Officer

Geoff(at)dermatologyassociates.com

Dr. Bryan Selkin, MD

Medical Director, CD&CLS

BSelkin(at)dermatologyassociates.com

Scott Wells

Chief Development Officer

SWells(at)dermatologyassociates.com

Brent Ohlsen

Director of Corporate Development

BOhlsen(at)dermatologyassociates.com

About Dermatology Associates

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Dermatology Associates provides comprehensive practice management services to over 80 board-certified dermatologists across more than 50 locations in Texas, Kansas and Missouri. Dermatology Associates is focused solely on supporting providers so that they can focus exclusively on delivering high-quality care to patients. By leveraging the benefits of a broad group platform, Dermatology Associates’ physicians are able to maintain professional autonomy while the business aspects of practice management are handled by its team of experts.

About ABRY Partners

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, ABRY Partners is an experienced and successful private equity investment firm focused on media, communications, healthcare services, insurance services, business and information services. Since its founding, ABRY has completed more than $62 billion of transactions, representing investments in more than 550 properties.