Yamaha introduces the SX Series premium pianos, instruments of rare perfection, crafted from the very finest materials to the highest professional standards, up to its completion in the hands of expert piano technicians in the Yamaha concert grand workshop. Yamaha invests more than $200 million in R&D annually, working with artists and educators from around the world to satisfy their needs. This collaboration of efforts between professionals and leading engineers resulted in the SX Series, the first acoustic piano to incorporate the Yamaha Acoustic Resonance Enhancement (A.R.E.) treatment in its piano rims, generating the warm, deep and expressive tones that many artists seek.

Previously, industry experts assumed wood had to age for many years prior to the start of production to achieve its highly coveted “sweet sound,” much like a Stradivarius violin. With innovative Yamaha wood-reforming A.R.E. technology, the evolutionary process of wood can be accelerated by using specialized equipment to precisely control temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure. Furthermore, as no chemicals are used in the treatment process, A.R.E. technology has low environmental impact.

The concept was inspired by the highly successful results achieved by A.R.E. treatment on other Yamaha wooden instruments, such as the Artida violin, as well as the L Series and the new A Series guitars, making the SX Series unique in its cross-divisional use that is exclusively Yamaha. Further, Yamaha engineers created a new hammer structure, and incorporated the same soundboard scale design as that of the company’s flagship CFX concert grand. Available in three sizes, these SX Series pianos are ideal for professional use in conservatories, and smaller stages such as salons, clubs, and studios.

“The SX series grand pianos are the result of combining traditional premium piano craftsmanship with innovative cross-divisional technology. Our goal is to inspire students and professionals by providing them with the best instrument for expressing their artistic ideas,” says Simon Oss, premium piano marketing manager, Yamaha Corporation of America. “Thanks to the A.R.E. technology, users have the opportunity to play on a piano that has an expanded tonal palette, with the same warm and deep tonal characteristics typically found in instruments using highest quality tonewood, aged naturally over many years.”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha SX Series (MSRP: S3X $77,999; S5X $84,999; S7X $104,999) will ship in June 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/SXSERIES

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

