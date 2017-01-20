Relationship One, an Oracle Cloud Standard partner and Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced that it has launched enhanced Twilio SMS Cloud Action applications for Oracle Marketing Cloud, now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The Cloud Action applications allows marketers to integrate SMS messaging into their marketing campaign through Oracle Eloqua.

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers. These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation, for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record. Additionally, the Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry’s most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

Relationship One’s Twilio SMS Cloud Action applications for Oracle Marketing Cloud enables Oracle Eloqua users to incorporate SMS messaging into their campaigns with the Relationship One Standard trim and to extend their reach with high volume push campaigns through an upgraded Pro trim.

“We originally created this application after hearing demand from the Oracle Marketing Cloud user community to send texts from the platform. We chose Twilio as the engine because of their powerful mobile messaging platform,” said Ron Corbisier, Relationship One’s President and CEO. “Feedback on the original version of the app (formerly offered as a Cloud Connector) was used to develop what is now a Cloud Action with two trims. The Standard, free Cloud Action offers basic push functionality. The Pro version of the app adds features that enable marketers to use multiple numbers or short codes to maximize speed, personalize and automate messages as well as manage opt outs. We’re excited to release it publicly.”

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit Relationship One listings in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin implementing the Twilio SMS Standard Cloud Action or the Twilio SMS Pro Cloud Action in Oracle Eloqua.

Relationship One’s AppCloud contains feature-enhancing apps that extend functionality or increase efficiency for Oracle Marketing Cloud users. Most of the apps are publicly available and ready for use within minutes of installation. Behind the curtains are private applications built for an organization’s unique business needs. A full listing of all of Relationship One’s apps can be found on their online appcloud catalog.

