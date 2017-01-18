Attorney Rebecca L. Caldwell-Harrigal, the first female Director of the Office of Tax Exempt Bonds (TEB) at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a Shareholder in the law firm’s Northern Virginia office. At Greenberg Traurig, Caldwell-Harrigal will work with clients on tax-exempt bonds, tax-credit bonds, and direct-pay bonds.

“We are pleased to be able to offer clients more robust services through the continued growth of our TEB practice,” said Michael L. Lehr, Regional Operating Shareholder, resident in Greenberg Traurig’s Philadelphia office. “While in Field Service, Rebecca was a key figure in setting up the TEB enforcement program, worked on various TEB litigated cases, and negotiated TEB settlements. Rebecca is an excellent addition to our team and brings a unique skillset to both our clients and the firm.”

“I am excited to join a team whose members I respect and whose reputation for client service is exemplary,” Caldwell-Harrigal said.

Caldwell-Harrigal became director of TEB in October 2013 after serving as deputy associate chief counsel at the IRS' Financial Institutions and Products Division since 2010. She began her career at the IRS in 1990 in the agency’s Office of Chief Counsel’s field service division. She then served as chief of the TEB branch in the counsel's office for 11 years. From 2008 to 2010, Caldwell-Harrigal was chief of the IRS' new products branch.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to our Tax Practice,” said Barbara T. Kaplan, Co-Chair of the Global Tax Practice and Chair of the New York Tax Group. “Rebecca brings extensive public finance and tax experience to our firm, complementing our existing tax practice, and adding depth and breadth. Her ground-breaking position as the first woman director of the Office of Tax Exempt Bonds at the IRS shows that she has been a recognized leader and proven decision-maker and we look forward to her contribution to Greenberg Traurig and our clients.”

“Rebecca’s addition significantly expands our already robust tax and TEB experience within this office and throughout the firm,” said Michael R. Sklaire, Co-Managing Shareholder of the firm’s Northern Virginia office.

“Our Northern Virginia team is multifaceted, and Rebecca’s experience adds an even greater dimension,” said Laura F. Reiff, Co-Managing Shareholder of the Northern Virginia office.

Caldwell-Harrigal graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh, with a Bachelor of Science in Business and earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University Law School. She is a member of the Order of the Coif and was lead articles editor for The Tax Lawyer. She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia. Before joining the IRS, Caldwell-Harrigal was an attorney with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice

To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig’s multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.