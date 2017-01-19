AirTurn STOMP 6 for Music Performance Management Open up music performance possibilities with the STOMP 6 wireless foot switch from AirTurn.

AirTurn, Inc. has announced the release of the STOMP 6 — a wireless, six switch foot pedal. The STOMP 6 connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device and works with hundreds of apps to perform tasks that simplify music performance.

OnSong has just released immediate support for the STOMP 6 which allows users to configure 40+ actions per switch. Musicians can perform hands-free with digital sheet music and charts that are easy to transpose and always stay organized. For musicians looking to enhance their stage presence, OnSong can also trigger backing tracks, stage lighting and integrate with MIDI-capable instruments, effects processors and apps for complete control. OnSong is the first app to harness the possibilities of the new STOMP 6 with its rich suite of functionality.

The STOMP 6 is designed for the professional musician who wants to add a tablet or computer into their setup. Its all-metal enclosure is designed to mount to guitar pedal boards with a 9V power supply, but can also be used right out of the box with a standard 9V battery (included) that lasts for 100 hours of continuous use.

The STOMP 6 retails for $139 MSRP and will be available for order on the AirTurn online store by the end of January.

For More Information:

AirTurn, Inc. OnSong LLC

P.O. Box 3359 P.O. Box 346

Nederland, CO 80466 Grantham, PA 17027

Lester Karplus Jason Kichline

lester(at)airturn(dot)com jason(at)onsongapp(dot)com

888-247-1223 x101 717-256-1730 x101