Citing a huge gap between savings rates, longevity and the funds needed for retirement, veteran life settlement professionals recently launched the Golden Opportunity Network. The company will focus on offering solutions that help seniors pay for retirement and fund their golden years with a full range of planning tools to quickly and easily evaluate existing assets.

The Golden Opportunity Network will initially focus on seniors who have yet to learn about the value of existing life insurance policies. Many seniors are unaware that life insurance policies are assets that can be sold, particularly when insurance coverage is no longer needed – such as when a spouse passes or children are grown and have left the nest. Even term insurance policies have value as they often offer term-conversion priveledges that will allow for sale in a transaction known as “term-to-perm.”

Stephen Terrell, a 25-year veteran of life insurance settlement business who pioneered branding and advertising within the industry, will lead the new company. The Golden Opportunity Network will add speed and education to all of the transactions. Helping both consumers and funding companies access each other, the company looks to shrink the gap between reverse mortgages and other products for the many seniors who today can’t afford retirement costs and don’t see a reasonable path to pay for future expenses.

“For years, we have seen that savings rates are not matching the rising costs associated with retirement and longevity,” said Terrell. “We have been warning about it for years, and it is finally gaining a foothold in the mainstream. We will serve as a resource for seniors and the many service providers who can help them have meaningful golden years.”

The Golden Opportunity Network brings an entirely new approach to senior planning. With decades of experience helping people with financial, medical and emotional situations, the company takes a holistic approach to assisting clients to manage their golden years. The company has developed processes to quickly and securely analyze a senior’s economic situation and guide them to alternative financial options.

The Golden Opportunity Network offers these services free of charge, only providing guidance and access to products, services, and strategies that will help seniors improve their lives now and in the future. The company refers seniors to a network of helpful providers but only to those that will assist in making the retirement years truly golden.

The Golden Opportunity Network offers a broad range of guidance and advice to seniors who want to make the most of their golden years. For more information, contact Stephen E. Terrell at stephen(dot)terrell(at)goldenopportunitynetwork(dot)com or visit http://www.GoldenOpportunityNetwork.com. He can also be contacted through LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/stepheneterrell