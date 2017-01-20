“I Forgive You”: a fine examination of how God handles sin, including how to let go of lingering guilt and shame. “I Forgive You” is the creation of published author, Stephen Miller, who, for over ten long years has been waiting to release this powerful insight about forgiveness that the Lord has gracefully given to him. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, he has been serving the Lord for over twenty years, and he has been preaching and teaching the Word of God for the past fifteen years. He loves his three wonderful children dearly. They are a blessing to him.

Stephen believes that "When we cry out to the Lord, it is an act of despair and supplication; it is an expression of our faith and trust in God".

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Miller’s new book delights in the truth of the Creator of all that is, in a refreshing novel, to ignite faith in His followers.

When is it appropriate to start crying to the Lord for help? Crying is an utterance of a loud voice; throughout generations believers have always cried to the Lord in times of our distress. It can take several years of praying to create a single cry which causes deliverance to happen (Psalms 56:9).

