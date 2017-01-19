Dennis McLain, GCF CEO and President, presents the Halifax County Schools board members a check for $22,000 for washers and dryers in an effort to improve attendance.

Goodwill Community Foundation, (GCF), donated $22,372.00 to Halifax County Schools to purchase and house commercial washers and dryers at all ten schools in the district. The washer and dryer initiative is an effort to increase student attendance and engagement. By meeting this basic need of having clean clothes, Halifax County Schools recognizes that there are external factors derailing efforts to educate its students.

“Many children in Halifax County Schools are missing school because they did not have clean clothes to wear and we decided something had to be done,” according to Halifax County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Cunningham, “Many of our children come from low-income homes and if money was tight, the laundry wouldn’t get done at all. Some have a washer and dryer at home but the electricity was shut off.”

Because of the stigma associated with the lack of cleanliness, students will miss days from school, causing them to fall farther and farther behind academically. The washer and dryer initiative is just one step toward deepening wrap around support for the student. “Dignity is what it’s about,” according to Reverend Dennis McLain, president and CEO of Goodwill Community Foundation, “and cleanliness is a key component to dignity.”

This donation from Goodwill Community Foundation demonstrates its commitment to “Creating opportunities for a better life” in the lives children. Rev. McLain said, “Serving this basic need will be transformational for every single child who needs this resource.” GCF commends Halifax County Schools for recognizing the needs of its students. “If in some small way, as a result of this gift, a child can have some sort of dignity, we believe that Halifax County Schools can touch a life in a very extraordinary way.”

The process of laundering student clothes will be customized and may vary from school to school. There will be a total of 14 sets of commercial washers and dryers purchased for the following schools: Enfield Middle School (two sets of washers/ dryers); William R. Davie Middle School (two sets of washers/dryers); Inborden Elementary School (one set washer / dryer); Pittman Elementary School (one set washer/dryer), Aurelian Springs Elementary School (one set washer/dryer); Everetts Elementary School (one set washer/dryer), Hollister Elementary School (one set of washer/dryer); Scotland Neck Elementary School ( one set washer/dryer); Northwest Halifax High School ( two sets of washers/dryers); Southeast Halifax High School (two sets of washers/dryers).

About Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®)

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®) continues to be a leader in an era of change by providing the training required for the emerging world where technology is integrated into everyday life. The GCF Community Foundation, a Durham-based tax-exempt organization, provides employment, fresh produce and volunteer opportunities, family services for parents with children with disabilities and free accounting services to youth programs across eastern North Carolina. All GCF programs are funded through revenue generated from the value of donated items to 40 Goodwill Community Foundation stores throughout eastern North Carolina. For more information on GCF®, visit http://www.GCFGlobal.org.

About Halifax County Schools

Halifax County Schools is a PK-12 school district. That consists of six elementary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools. Halifax County Schools is committed to providing appropriate educational programs that will allow all students to achieve at a high level of success. http://www.halifax.k12.nc.us.

###