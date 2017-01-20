“The Angel”: a heartwarming and earnest tale of faith and believing in the path that the Lord has set out for each of his children. “The Angel” is the creation of published author, Marjorie Lund-Fontaine, a former professional violinist, alumnus of The Juilliard School of Music in New York City, and impassioned writer.

When asked of her new book, Marjorie says, “‘The Angel’ was written as a fairytale, but contains elements of truth, in the way God may possibly use angels in people's daily lives. This idea comes directly from scripture as written throughout the Bible, in which angels appeared to people, prophets, and animals. In this tale, the angel and animals are able to speak to one another and conversations flow freely.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marjorie Lund-Fontaine’s new book follows the activities of the angel Dionysius as he orchestrates the lives of those God entrusts to him. The story begins with a somewhat humorous encounter with Hercules, the large shire-horse, and Phinehas, the mastiff dog, on a farm belonging to old Ma Bond. After questioning the animals, Dionysius finds the old lady and her granddaughter, little Rosie, are living in very dire circumstances. The angel, seeing the predicament, takes charge. After receiving instructions from God, he begins to arrange events to benefit Rosie, who is unfortunately orphaned by her grandmother's demise. The story details the incidents after her grandmother's death, introducing two more very important characters, a husband and wife, Sam and Beverly Harris, who have been praying for a child.

Having no living family and nowhere to call home, Rosie is forced to stay at the local orphanage, where she makes friends. During this time, a terrible fire disrupts life at the orphanage. Will Rosie find a new home, and will Sam and Beverly get the child they have been praying for?

Throughout the book, horses, dogs, and cats play an important role alongside the people, and the mastiff, Phinehas, remains Rosie's faithful companion and guardian. The angel, Dionysius, plays a vital role in everyone's lives, weaving in and out of the story at intervals, following God's instructions.

