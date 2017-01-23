Union Street Media, a leading real estate marketing and technology firm, renews its commitment to its employee-first culture to bolster growth and leadership in its category in 2017. By supporting and motivating its staff with meaningful recruitment, engagement, and development programs, Union Street Media continues to build a team of top-level talent that translates to best-in-class marketing services for real estate brokers and agents nationwide.

In 2016, the company saw more internal promotions than ever before, rewarding 83 percent of its employees with earned salary increases, reflecting a 24 percent payroll growth commitment over its previous year. Union Street Media boasts a training and development program that provides additional support to employees, including continuing education programs and personal skills development such as a one-on-one public speaking coach. Additionally, they’ve implemented an employee-run Quality of Life Assurance (QLA) Board, which oversees everything from snacks in the company kitchen to fun events like employee ski days and bake-offs. For 2017, the firm is dedicated to continuing these efforts to provide the most productive and fulfilling workplace possible, fostering an environment of excellence that trickles down to its work product.

“Our number one priority at Union Street Media is to provide the most innovative and dynamic marketing services to our clients, and we know that is best accomplished by hiring top talent and investing in our team,” said Rachel Allard, VP of Operations. “Not only is it important to work hard, we also want to enjoy coming to work and spending time with our colleagues. It’s more than work-life balance for us; it’s celebrating and supporting our humanity, failing fast, and leveraging our strengths as a team to produce the best work. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished thus far, and we’re excited to see what 2017 holds.”

Union Street Media’s strong culture is paying off with impressive growth numbers both among the staff and for its client roster. Every department grew in headcount in 2016, and last year alone, the company’s retention rate increased 25 percent. Its emphasis on equality has been effective too, with females serving as almost half of all department heads and with a 50/50 gender split among internal platform engineers. In the larger picture, this priority on company culture has also had an affect on business itself. Union Street Media has experienced consistent double-digit annual revenue growth, expanded into new markets as far as Portland, Oregon, and Napa Valley, California, and launched more new product than ever before. The company’s leadership expects this level of results to extend into the new year as well, furthering its influence on the real estate marketing world and building its reputation far beyond its Vermont headquarters.

For more information about Union Street Media, visit http://www.unionstreetmedia.com.

