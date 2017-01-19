By providing our users with a simplified solution to their patient management tasks, we improve the way they progress through their clinical trials and boost the quality of care provided to their patients in the process.

Bio-Optronics Inc. is proud to announce the latest release of Clinical Conductor CTMS, which provides a modern CTMS workflow designed to seamlessly integrate and streamline the way researchers prepare and conduct patient visits. All patient management information has been condensed to a single page, maximizing usability and improving efficiency significantly for users – a first in the CTMS industry. With a configurable and customizable interface, organizations can view the patient information that is the most important to them.

This enhanced patient management solution introduces a variety of features to improve the everyday usability of Clinical Conductor. Users have access to multiple checklists, including patient and visit checklists, providing accountability for successfully complete patient visits. Patient payment information is also accessible on the patient management homepage, providing patients with a quick and easy stipend. The patient management homepage condenses patient information on a single platform; by utilizing the alerts, auto-refresh and configurable action column features, users can complete their tasks with ease.

“This latest update is truly remarkable; by providing our users with a simplified solution to their patient management tasks, we improve the way they progress through their clinical trials and boost the quality of care provided to their patients in the process,” says Steve Bailey, Vice President of Clinical Conductor CTMS.

Clinical Conductor CTMS is committed to maximizing efficiency and offering features to its users that are aligned to their workflows, and designed to simplify their daily activities. The patient management homepage, with its visually appealing and customizable interface, provides a space for all visit-related information to be easily accessible.

The new patient management functionality is now available to all Clinical Conductor Site users.

About Bio-Optronics

Bio-Optronics is a leading healthcare information technology company, focusing specifically on workflow optimization. Our mission is to develop and deploy software products and services to help healthcare professionals enhance quality, productivity, patient and staff satisfaction. Since 1985, Bio-Optronics has created unique and innovative software solutions for the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), hospitals, health networks, medical practices, academic medical centers, imaging centers, and all participants in the clinical trial enterprise.