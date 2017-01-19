Sunrise Honored as Bob Scott VAR Star for 2016

For the third consecutive year, Sunrise Technologies is one of Bob Scott's VAR Stars

Sunrise Technologies has been selected as a member of the Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software. Being selected as a VAR Star is based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation – rather than pure revenue. VAR Stars represent a wide range of sizes and many different software publishers of accounting software.

“Each year, VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. As always, it is an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.

This is the third consecutive year that Sunrise has been named as a VAR Star, and capped off another exceptional year of industry recognition. Earlier in the year, Sunrise was also recognized for the sixth year in a row as one of the top 100 VARs based on revenue by Bob Scott Insights. The company was also honored for a tenth year with a regional growth award, the Triad Fast 50 and celebrated nine years of appearing on Accounting Today’s list of Top 100 VARs.

About Sunrise Technologies

Since 1994, Sunrise Technologies has delivered game-changing ERP and business intelligence solutions at a tremendous value, in partnership with Microsoft. With one of the largest apparel, footwear, and furnishings Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer bases in the world, Sunrise is a global systems integrator operating out of North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on this Microsoft Gold Partner, US Microsoft Dynamics AX Retail Partner of the Year 2015, and US Microsoft Dynamics AX Distribution Partner of the Year 2014, please visit sunrise.co or call 336.722.6741.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years. He has published this information via the “Bob Scott’s Insights” newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About Progressive Media Group, Inc.

Progressive Media Group (PMG) http://www.PMGB2B.com is a leading online media company that provides business-to-business (B2B) marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a highly qualified and engaged audience through their portfolio of lead generation programs, industry-specific Web sites, email newsletters, Web seminars, live events, podcasts, content/reviews, custom publishing and direct marketing databases focusing on nonprofit, healthcare, and accounting professionals.