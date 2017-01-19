Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

One Bedroom Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Ranked the number one hotel in San Francisco by the readers of Travel + Leisure in their “World’s Best Awards” for 2016, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco has been a beloved destination for romance for over 25 years. Set within a Neoclassical-style landmark building with an interior design inspired by couture fashion and classic city architecture, the Nob Hill neighborhood hotel is offering many ways for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day throughout the month of February.

‘City of Love’ Valentine’s Day Package

February 10 – 19, 2017

Couples are invited to experience a romantic getaway at the lavish hotel located in the picturesque and prestigious neighborhood of Nob Hill with the ‘City of Love’ Valentine’s Day package. Upon arrival to plush accommodations, the couple will indulge in a special chocolate amenity and toast with a bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut. The pampering continues with a choice of two 60 minute massages (Revitalizing, Relaxing or Deep Tissue massage) at the recently opened Spa L’OCCITANE by the Bay per couple.

The ‘City of Love’ Valentine’s Day Package starts from $899 per night.

The Ultimate Anniversary Package

February 1-28, 2017

For couples looking for an extravagant and unforgettable way to honor an anniversary during the romantic month of February, the grand hotel will create indelible memories with the Ultimate Anniversary Package. The experience includes a two night stay in The Presidential Suite - the hotel’s largest and most coveted suite - presenting an indoor Jacuzzi and 1,200 square foot furnished balcony overlooking the Financial District. The package is further adorned with an exclusive, special edition Wellendorff San Francisco ring from the luxury jeweler’s boutique in the lobby of the hotel. The goldsmiths have captured the carefree flower power period of the city with a graceful floral pattern in pink, violet and white tones in the design of the ring, which is available in either 18-karat yellow or white gold and signed with their signature Diamond W.

The couple is invited to unwind and rejuvenate at Spa L’OCCITANE by the Bay located on the first level of the hotel with two Immortelle Divine Secret Facials (90 minutes) - one of their most renowned anti-aging facials – and a choice of two 60 minute massages (Revitalizing, Relaxing or Deep Tissue massage). L’OCCITANE spa amenities will also be featured in the suite including a candle and bath salts. Exceptional dining experiences also included in the anniversary celebration will be an Ultimate JCB Wine Flight for Two at the JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Tasting Lounge and a romantic dinner for two in the suite created by Chef de Cuisine Michael Rotondo of Parallel 37, crafted with the season’s most prized local ingredients.

The Ultimate Anniversary Package requires a two-night stay and starts from $20,000 per two night stay.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Parallel 37

February 14, 2017 – beginning at 6 p.m.

Recently named ‘Boutique Restaurant of the Year’ by Luxury Travel Guide, Parallel 37 will present couples a love-inducing dining experience. Inspired by the season’s most impeccable local ingredients with a focus on heart healthy produce and incorporating spices that will heighten the romance, Chef Michael Rotondo’s four-course menu will include Hibiscus-Infused Nantucket Bay Scallops, Blood Orange, Smoked Sweet Potato and Beet Tartare, Red Himalayin Rice, Aromatic Herbs.

The Valentine’s Day menu is $145 per guest with an optional wine pairing at $75 per guest.

Chocolate and Bubbles Experience in The Lounge

February 10-14, 2017

5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The perfect post-dinner indulgence, the romantic Lounge overlooking the San Francisco skyline will feature a special Valentine’s Day ‘Chocolate and Bubbles Experience’ throughout Valentine’s Day weekend and the romantic holiday. Couples will indulge in a rich Double Chocolate Bouchon dessert paired with a half bottle of Moët & Chandon Rosé to share.

$75 per couple, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ Walking Tour

From its iconic skyline and dramatic fog to its rolling hills and breathtaking coastline, the City by the Bay is one of the most romantic cities in the world. Couples can enjoy a self-guided walking tour of our favorite nearby romantic destinations including Grace Cathedral and Coit Tower and share their San Francisco memories on social media with the hotel hashtags #RCMemories #SanFrancisco.

The ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ (self-guided) Walking Tour guide is available at ritzcarlton.com/sanfrancisco or at the Concierge Desk beginning February 10, 2017.

Packages are subject to availability. Rate is per room/per night unless otherwise noted, based on single or double occupancy, exclusive of taxes, gratuities, fees and other charges; does not apply to groups; cannot be combined with any other offer and is not applicable for Rewards redemption. Advanced reservations are required.

For more information and to place a reservation at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/sanfrancisco or follow the hotel on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltonsanfrancisco and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

