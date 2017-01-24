The use of ICOM is providing substantial and proven results for our clients and candidates. Since onboarding, clients have had an increase in productivity, lower turnover rate, decrease in scheduling conflicts, and continuation of patient care.

Varco Staffing, a leading medical staffing firm specializing in the successful placement of healthcare professionals in medical facilities, today announced the nationwide expansion of their recruitment services utilizing ICOM (Ideal Candidate Organizational Mapping), a customized matching process enabled by leading edge proprietary software, to pair top healthcare talent with medical establishments for the most successful placements.

The staffing innovator with an extensive client list throughout Texas and California is broadening reach of their services to aid healthcare recruitment challenges and produce higher levels of improved clinical and organizational outcomes nationwide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, which boasts the largest medical center in the world, Varco Staffing is a key resource for healthcare recruitment and the only medical staffing firm in the Greater Houston Area to offer an exclusive proprietary matching solution.

“We’re excited to expand our services on a national level to afford each state access to our effective staffing solutions,” said Saba Mahmood, Varco Staffing’s Vice President of Business Development. “ICOM is a game changer within the healthcare staffing realm. The use of ICOM is providing substantial and proven results for our clients and candidates. Since onboarding, clients have had an increase in productivity, lower turnover rate, decrease in scheduling conflicts, and continuation of patient care. Candidates have had an increased focus on patient care, longer tenure, decreased stress, increased job satisfaction, and higher morale.”

In an industry widely known for incompatible job placements which lead to decreased candidate retainment, Varco Staffing created ICOM to combat this growing problem and provide the most accurate healthcare recruitment matching possible. The process complemented with sophisticated pairing software utilizes data from an extensive evaluation with both candidates and medical establishments to ascertain the best placement. Accurate matching is afforded through fundamental criteria and success indicators including medical facility requirements, company culture, team dynamic, candidate personality, skillset, tenure, and specialization within operational and clinical areas.

“Our comprehensive candidate selection process reduces operational stress for both medical facilities and job candidates due to our matching of expertise with specialized disciplines. This is often-overlooked with most staffing agencies, as well as a team dynamic fit. With ICOM, our candidates are matched with best-suited teams and establishments, inducing improved productivity," said Mahmood. "Varco Staffing’s core value is the quality and accuracy of our matching, and we’re not willing to compromise on this. Our targeted services ensure successful placement to meet the needs of both healthcare facilities and professionals, and have resulted in a retention rate of 100 percent for clients and 98 percent for candidates."

About Varco Staffing

Varco Staffing Inc., is a leading medical staffing firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the successful placement of top healthcare professionals in medical facilities nationwide. By providing accountability in the delivery of high quality staffing services through leading edge proprietary matching solutions, Varco Staffing recruitment services ensure the most successful matching of healthcare companies with medical and operational personnel. Staffing types include PRN, contract, temp to perm, perm placement/direct hire, internships, and project services. Staffing specialties include medical, allied, clerical, and administrative. To learn more, visit http://www.VarcoStaffing.com.