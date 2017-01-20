Resist For America, The Resistance has Begun

"On November 9, 2016, a majority of American voters awoke to find their worst nightmare had come true: Through fear, bigotry and lies, the most dangerously uninformed, inexperienced and unbalanced man ever to seek the office had been elected President – even though he received nearly 3 million votes less than his opponent.”

“Since that moment, Americans who were appalled by this prospect, began to look for ways they could resist the serious threat to our Democracy, that the minority-elected Trump and the Republican agenda represents," said Ron Molinaro, the Executive Director of Resist for America.

Thousands – as they will today in Chicago marching from Daley Plaza to Trump Tower – have taken to the streets in nationwide protests, against a danger to America's Democracy. But millions more also want to be heard... especially by the legislators they have elected to serve them, and to protect and defend the Constitution.

"So, it was with that in mind, a handful of politically active people gathered in Chicago shortly after the election to see how the decades of experience they’ve amassed between them organizing, campaigning and advancing progressive causes and candidates could be harnessed to involve as many patriotic people as possible in an active and vocal resistance to the growing menace the Trump presidency represents." Molinaro said

Depending only upon volunteer help and a shoestring budget, ResistForAmerica.org was born. According to Executive Director Ron Molinaro, with our “immediate goal of “serving as a clearinghouse of effective tools for real action, using the power of the internet and social media to put voters in direct contact with lawmakers and eventually with each other.”

“Republican Party leaders are claiming a mandate for their intent to dismantle Obama era successes, putting the most vulnerable Americans in jeopardy, and rolling back hard-won rights of minorities, women and the LGBT community. “The reality is,” Molinaro points out, “Mr. Trump lost the popular vote in an election where over 90 million Americans refused to vote, the lowest turnout in two decades.”

“Only approximately 25% of American voters cast ballots for Donald Trump. That is certainly no mandate for a radical right-wing agenda.” said Molinaro

ResistForAmerica.org seeks to make this clear to elected officials through the “resistance tool box” it has developed. The website features access to information sources on the most pressing issues facing America as well as online advocacy tools connecting Americans with Members of Congress – one of the most effective ways citizens can impact policy and legislation – and even provides them with the talking points they need to make their concerns known.

ResistForAmerica.org will be constantly evolving as the debate changes. “Our hope is that our fellow Americans will take advantage of these innovative online tools, at ResistForAmerica.org” said Molinaro. “By working together, we can resist Donald Trump’s destructive policies.

For further information contact: Ron Molinaro 847-513-4356 or Steve Temkin 847-337-2162

##