these findings may serve as a wake-up call for employers

Four Seasons Financial Education (FSFE), a provider of workplace financial wellness programs, has released the findings of their 2017 FSFE Financial Wellness Survey. This year's survey of 511 full-time employees from around the US reviewed the health conditions of respondents and their level of financial stress over the last 12 months. The survey found that various health issues were more prevalent in respondents with high levels of financial stress (ratings of 8-10 on a 10 point scale) compared to those with low levels of financial stress (ratings of 1-3).

"Numerous studies have reviewed the correlation of financial stress and financial goals, but few have reviewed the correlation of financial stress and specific illnesses," says Travis Freeman, president of FSFE. "Some of these findings may serve as a wake-up call for employers that are trying to curb healthcare costs."

The study found that 19% of those respondents in the low financial stress category suffered from depression over the last 12 months, while 55% of those in the high financial stress category had the disorder. Similar findings existed for anxiety (19% vs. 68%), migraines/headaches (32% vs. 50%), memory loss (7% vs. 19%), infertility (3% vs. 6%), gastrointestinal issues (19% vs. 37%), high blood pressure (23% vs. 29%), sleeplessness (45% vs. 60%) and heart attacks (1% vs. 2%). In every category of illness or disorder, the high financial stress group was found to have a greater prevalence of these health issues.

The FSFE Financial Wellness Survey is conducted annually to provide helpful information to benefits professionals, the wellness community and employers. The full survey can be found at http://www.FSFE.com/survey.

